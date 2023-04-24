Person in custody after shots fired at senior living facility, police say

One person was peacefully arrested after allegedly firing a gun at a senior living facility in west Charlotte Sunday night, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with officers at a senior living facility in west Charlotte, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Mulberry Senior Living Apartments just after 11 p.m. Sunday night. When officers got to the scene, they made contact with the suspect and began working to de-escalate the situation.

No one was shot or injured during the situation, CMPD said.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was taken into custody peacefully shortly after 8 a.m. That person was evaluated by Medic as a precaution at the scene.

