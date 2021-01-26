Person of interest sought in deadly Rock Hill home invasion

A new sketch shows a person of interested sought after an 82-year-old man died from injuries he sustained during the assault on New Year's Day.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Investigators in Rock Hill, South Carolina released a composite sketch Monday of a man described as a person of interest related to the death of an elderly man assaulted during a home invasion on New Year's Day.

"The Rock Hill Police Department has reason to believe this person was in the area around the time of the incident," police said in a released statement. "We are asking if anyone recognizes this individual to call 803-329-7293."

Rock Hill police officers responding to a home on Ferndale Drive found an 82-year-old man injured from an assault. The man was taken hospitalized with serious injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

After the attack, police determined an unknown suspect or suspects forced entry into the home, assaulted the man, and took off after stealing various items.

The incident was the second, violent burglary involving an elderly person in York County in recent weeks.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are searching for the suspects involved in a home invasion and attack on two elderly people on Christmas Day in Hickory Grove. On Jan. 16, YCSO confirmed the woman injured in the Christmas Day attack had died from her injuries.

Deputies were told three people broke into the house, tied the homeowners up, and stole items.

Police are reviewing both cases, which have not been officially linked.