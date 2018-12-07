CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are searching for the gunman after a person was shot in east Charlotte late Wednesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported shooting on Charterhall Lane a little after 11:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they were told a person was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center University by a friend after being shot.

Nearly two dozen evidence markers were placed at the crime scene, mostly surrounding a red SUV in the home’s driveway. The back window of that SUV was shot out during the incident.

CMPD has not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

