CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck in the 3300 block of The Plaza, officials confirm.

The incident happened in between 36th Street and Herrin Ave on The Plaza, near NoDa.

When police arrived to the scene they located 55-year-old Billie Bradshaw laying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. Medic transported her to Atrium Health.

As a result, outbound lanes of The Plaza between 36th and Herrin Ave were closed, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the driver, 32-year-old Brandon Miller did not remain on the scene.

After investigation, witnesses stated that a driver in a silver SUV moved from the left lane to the right lane to maneuver around a stopped vehicle. At the same time, the pedestrian was crossing the street from the center median and was not in a crosswalk.

As the silver SUV passed the stopped vehicle, the pedestrian was crossing in front of the stopped vehicle and into the path of the silver SUV. The SUV struck the pedestrian and did not stay at the scene.

The SUV was located a few blocks away unoccupied with more damages from striking a parked vehicle while fleeing.

Police said investigators were able to determine where Miller lived and residents at that address were able to get in contact with him, who agreed to come home and talk with detectives.

Miller was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run, and driving while license revoked.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC: