CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Plaza Midwood early Wednesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Central Avenue and Hawthorne Lane a little after 2:30 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by Medic.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

A little while later, CMPD was dispatched to a home on Carter Avenue just north of uptown for a second person involved in the shooting. Police said the second victim wasn’t shot but did get hurt during a fight with the first victim.

CMPD has not announced any arrests or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 WCNC