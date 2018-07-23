CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was seriously injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a report of two people shooting at each other in the 700 block of Lynn Street near Bradford Drive around 10 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they were told two people arrived at Novant Presbyterian hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the people shot suffered serious injuries and the other suffered a graze wound that isn’t life-threatening. Police have not identified either victim or determined a motive in the shootings.

No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

