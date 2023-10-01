One person hospitalized after overnight shooting near PNC Music Pavilion, Medic reports

The shooting happened around midnight on Pavilion Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot overnight, according to Medic.

The shooting happened around midnight on Pavilion Boulevard near PNC Music Pavilion in northeast Charlotte.

Medic transported the shooting victim, who was suffering life-threatening injuries, to the hospital around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.

The victim's identity and details surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. We will continue to monitor this incident.

