CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD was called to a shooting in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road near the intersection with Fairdale Drive a little before 3 p.m. Police said the victim suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening.

Detectives have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects.

This is a developing story. For the latest breaking news and traffic alerts, download the WCNC mobile app.

RELATED: Shooting under investigation in northeast Charlotte

RELATED: Man charged with attempted murder in Smokey Joe's Cafe shooting