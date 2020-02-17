CONCORD, N.C. — Two people were found dead inside an apartment in Concord, the Concord Police Department reports.

Police said they received a call about a reported shooting inside Candlewood Square Apartments Monday morning. Police said once they got on the scene they noted the suspect was still inside the apartment.

Once their officer's made entry inside the apartment they found two people dead, police report.

Preliminary information reveals this is not a random act and there is no continuing threat to the community.

Police said residents no longer have to shelter in place. Police said this investigation is ongoing.

WCNC Charlotte will update this developing story.

