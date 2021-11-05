x
Crime

1 person shot overnight in Statesville, police say

Officers said one victim was transported to Novant Hospital and is receiving medical care.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Statesville are investigating following a shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred along Wilson Road in Statesville around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Statesville Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing. WCNC Charlotte reached out to authorities for more information but has not heard back yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Statesville police.

