CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after one was stabbed outside an apartment in southeast Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of Southwood Oaks Ln for a fight outside an apartment that led to one person being stabbed. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries by Medic.

The other person involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the victim and suspect knew each other, and police were not looking for any additional suspects.

