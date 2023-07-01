Overnight shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries, Medic says

The incident happened on Wilkinson Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting on Wilkinson Blvd, according to Medic.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Wilkinson Blvd. The identity of the victim is unknown and it is unclear whether a suspect has been identified or is in custody.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back. We will continue to monitor this situation and will provide updates as they are released.

