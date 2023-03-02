Person wanted after fleeing from police, causing deadly crash

The driver of the suspect vehicle jumped and ran following the crash and is wanted at this time, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect that fled from police and was later involved in a deadly crash Wednesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle with a fake tag when the driver sped away from police.

The officer, following the guidelines of CMPD’s pursuit policy, turned off his lights and siren and did not pursue the fleeing vehicle, police said.

A review of body-worn camera footage shows the officer followed protocol in cutting his lights and siren as soon as the suspect fled in an attempt to prevent harm, according to police.

The suspect continued driving recklessly for about a half mile before hitting another vehicle at Sharon Amity Road and Tarrywood Lane.

One of the victims in the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. They later died from their injuries.

Another victim was treated at the scene, police said.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

