No suspects found after reports of armed person on Pfeiffer University campus, police say

Pfeiffer University was on lockdown for 45 minutes Thursday after deputies received reports of an armed gunman on campus. No weapons were found by police.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Students at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer were told to shelter in place after police received reports of a person with a weapon on campus Thursday afternoon.

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office told WCNC Charlotte deputies responded to false calls of an active shooter around 1 p.m. Deputies cleared the entire campus and did not find anyone with a gun on or around the campus at that time.

Shortly after that call, police received a call about a reported armed robbery at First Bank in Richfield. As a precaution, Pfeiffer University went on a temporary lockdown. Pfeiffer officials confirmed the lockdown was lifted at 2 p.m.

Deputies said they have not made any arrests in connection with the reported bank robbery. No further information has been made available.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts