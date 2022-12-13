Jury set to begin deliberation in manslaughter trial of ex-CMPD officer

Phillip Barker is criminally charged with killing James Short while responding to a call in 2017. His defense argues it was a tragic accident, not a crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jury deliberation is set to begin Tuesday afternoon in the involuntary manslaughter trial of former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Phillip Barker.

Barker is criminally charged with killing James Short while responding to a call near Uptown Charlotte in 2017. Barker had his lights and sirens on, investigators said, while Short was illegally crossing the street; however, Barker was driving nearly 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when the deadly crash happened.

During Tuesday's closing arguments, prosecutors told the jury the case was "involuntary manslaughter based on the facts." Michael Greene, Barker's defense attorney, reviewed witness testimony during the trial and said there's "very little evidence" for a big decision.

Closing arguments are done. Judge is giving the jury instruction. They have three options for a verdict: guilty of involuntary manslaughter, guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle, or not guilty. @wcnc — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) December 13, 2022

The judge dismissed the jury around noon with instructions. They have three options for a verdict: Guilty of involuntary manslaughter, guilty of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle or not guilty. It's unclear if the jury will reach a decision by the end of Tuesday, or if the deliberation will continue into Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with WCNC Charlotte, Short's family argued he has been painted in the wrong light during the trial.

"James Michael Short was 10 times the man than the man who ran him over that night," John Short, James' father, said.

John Jacik, one of Short's friends, was with him on the night of the crash. Jacik testified that he and Short were drinking alcohol at a hotel around 4 p.m. Jacik said Short was having trouble walking a straight line and was slurring his speech.

"There was a lot more good there than there was irresponsibility," Deborah Short said.