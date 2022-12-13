Jury set to begin deliberation in manslaughter trial of ex-CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jury deliberation is set to begin Tuesday afternoon in the involuntary manslaughter trial of former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Phillip Barker.
Barker is criminally charged with killing James Short while responding to a call near Uptown Charlotte in 2017. Barker had his lights and sirens on, investigators said, while Short was illegally crossing the street; however, Barker was driving nearly 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when the deadly crash happened.
During Tuesday's closing arguments, prosecutors told the jury the case was "involuntary manslaughter based on the facts." Michael Greene, Barker's defense attorney, reviewed witness testimony during the trial and said there's "very little evidence" for a big decision.
The judge dismissed the jury around noon with instructions. They have three options for a verdict: Guilty of involuntary manslaughter, guilty of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle or not guilty. It's unclear if the jury will reach a decision by the end of Tuesday, or if the deliberation will continue into Wednesday.
In an exclusive interview with WCNC Charlotte, Short's family argued he has been painted in the wrong light during the trial.
"James Michael Short was 10 times the man than the man who ran him over that night," John Short, James' father, said.
John Jacik, one of Short's friends, was with him on the night of the crash. Jacik testified that he and Short were drinking alcohol at a hotel around 4 p.m. Jacik said Short was having trouble walking a straight line and was slurring his speech.
"There was a lot more good there than there was irresponsibility," Deborah Short said.
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.