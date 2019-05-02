CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pictures of two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping in south Charlotte were released Friday.

Police believe 18-year-old Jesse Kelly and an unidentified man stole a car from QT near South Boulevard and East Arrowood Road with a child inside.

Jesse Kelly

CMPD

Second suspect in gas station kidnapping

CMPD

The mother was cited for misdemeanor child neglect when the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

She woman told police she left her car running in the parking lot with her 2-year-old daughter inside.

"Said I gotta run in, use the money machine inside real quick," Lt. Brad Koch told NBC Charlotte.

When she was inside the store, police said two men stole the car.

"We do not want anybody to leave their children in the car unattended for any period of time," said Lt. Koch. "Even though you think you went in for 20 or 30 seconds, in reality, you really are in there for 5 or 6 or 7 minutes," said Lt. Koch.

The child's dad spotted the car near the store and began following it.

"Certainly we wanted to find the car, but even more paramount was to find the child," Lt. Koch said.

CMPD said the suspects jumped and ran from the car near the intersection of Arrowood and South Boulevard, not far from where they took the car.

Medic examined the young girl and determined she was not hurt during the incident. She was returned to her parents.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.