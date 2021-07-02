FBI identifies Pilot Mountain woman as part of Capitol riot

Investigators say multiple videos show Jenny Spencer inside the Capitol building on January 6.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The FBI has filed federal court documents (WARNING: Graphic language in court document) with evidence a Pilot Mountain woman took part in the Capitol riot on January 6.

The record says Jenny Spencer is the wife of Christopher Spencer who was arrested last month.

Investigators say there are multiple videos showing the couple walking through the Capitol. They add that Jenny Spencer "indicated she could not get away because she was afraid of being trampled...she said she then saw police officers in riot gear and went out the first exit."

The FBI says video shows during the time inside the Capitol, Spencer's husband says, "Wooh! We in," and then starts chanting "Who's House? Our House!"