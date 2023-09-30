Shooting reported at Pineville apartment complex, officials say

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting was reported in Pineville Saturday night.

Medic said first responders were called to a scene along Lancaster Highway near Carolina Place Parkway around 9:30 p.m. The agency said one patient with life-threatening injuries was taken away for treatment.

The Pineville Police Department told WCNC Charlotte the shooting was actually a double shooting that happened at the Sabal Point apartment complex, with three crime scenes and nobody in custody yet. The only detail the department could share late Saturday night was that someone driving a black Cadillac with a possibly busted-out rear window fled the area.

WCNC Charlotte will provide updates once further information is made available.

