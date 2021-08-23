Two victims wounded, suspect in custody after shooting: Pineville police

Both victims faced non-life-threatening injuries.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Pineville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday evening.

The department originally confirmed around 6 p.m. initial reports of the shooting at the Sam's Mart on Johnston Road, near McMullen Creek Parkway. Later tweets confirmed police had found two victims were shot and taken away by Medic for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also confirmed one person was also in custody and promised an update. Just before 6:40 p.m., Lt. Cory Copley with the department provided more details.

The call for shots fired came in around 5:15 p.m. according to Lt. Copley, and noted there was conflicting information about a possible fight in progress. However, officers found one victim wounded at the convenience store and the other across the road at an apartment complex on Cedar Circle Drive. The person who was found at the complex was able to get over to the complex after being shot.