Pineville PD: Woman injured after jumping from moving police car

Morgan Johnson was arrested for assault on Sunday before escaping and jumping into the road.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A woman is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries after authorities say she jumped from a police vehicle after being arrested for assault.

On Sunday, Pineville police were called to the Willow Ridge Apartments around 5:25 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call.

At the location, police encountered Morgan Elizabeth Lucil Johnson, 27, who assaulted her boyfriend in front of responding officers, according to a release. Police say Johnson appeared intoxicated and agitated.

Officers arrested Johnson at the scene and placed her in the back of a police car to transport her to jail.

During the transport, Johnson removed one of her handcuffs and manually pulled down the rear window, according to the release.

The officer driving the vehicle slowed down the car as this was happening, but Johnson forced her way through the window while the vehicle was still moving, said the release.

Police called emergency medical services to the scene where life-saving measures were attempted. Johnson was transported to a local hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in the incident. Her condition is unknown at this time.