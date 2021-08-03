Pineville police to release footage of 2020 shooting

Timothy Rochell Caraway was shot by officers on February 1, 2020. Never before seen video of the shooting is expected to be released Monday.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville Police Department will release police body camera video Monday showing the 2020 shooting of a man by police officers.

The police department is expected to release the footage during a 4 p.m. event Monday.

Around 10 a.m. on February 1, 2020, the police department received a 911 call about a man, later identified as Timothy Rochell Caraway, pointing a gun at cars near 900 North Polk Street, which is located between Interstate 485 and Highway 51, officials said at the time.

"During the officers’ approach, Caraway turned towards the officers and displayed actions on what the officers believed to be an imminent threat to their safety and the safety of others," the Pineville Police Department said in a released statement later that day. Two Pineville police officers fired their weapons hitting Caraway, according to the department.

A witness told WCNC Charlotte she heard four gunshots during the shooting.

After the shooting, Caraway was hospitalized with serious injures at Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte.