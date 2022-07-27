'Just be careful' | Pineville police share warning about thieves targeting victims after a visit to the ATM

A recent trend shows an increase in car break-ins shortly after customers withdrew cash from the bank.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A routine visit to the bank could lead you to become a victim of a crime if you aren't aware of your surroundings. Pineville Police are now sharing a crime alert to help keep people and their valuables safe.

Recent reports show a trend of customers at Bank of America on Pineville-Matthews Road who withdrew money, then a short time later say their cars were broken into and the cash inside stolen.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to one of those victims who wished not to be identified. He believes he and his business partners were targeted by suspected thieves.

“They went to the bank to get some cash," the victim said. "We think somebody followed them from the bank to here.”

He said they were only inside the home for about 20 minutes. Once they walked back outside, they noticed the crime.

“Broke the window and went straight to where the money was, but they didn’t find it cause they had already given it to me," he said.

Thankfully, he said none of his cash was actually stolen. But Pineville Police reports several other victims weren't so lucky.

A month later, police investigated a similar crime reported by another victim who used the same bank location. He said he withdrew $11,000 in cash, went to eat at the nearby Red Lobster and when he walked back outside he found his car window smashed and his cash gone.

Weeks later, police say a similar crime happened yet again. It all started with a bank visit, then $10,000 in cash stolen from the car.

“Just be careful because you don’t know what type of people and what they'll do," the victim said.

Police are also warning others to be aware of their surroundings at the bank or ATM and never leave money or other valuables in their cars.

