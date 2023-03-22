Pineville seeing rise in Hyundai and Kia car thefts due to TikTok challenge

Pineville PD and South Charlotte Hyundai will give away free wheel locks to Pineville residents.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Pineville Police Department said almost 50% of cars stolen since the beginning of 2023 have been Hyundais and Kias.

Pineville officers ordered 80 wheel locks from Hyundai Motor Company to give away for free to town residents whose Hyundai is registered in Pineville. With a wheel lock, anyone thinking of stealing one of the targeted cars won't be able to take it.

"If we know these things are a potential issue, then we want to make sure the community knows about it," Eric Vanngeneral, sales manager of South Charlotte Hyundai, told WCNC Charlotte.



Pineville Police recently posted a crime alert warning of the cars that are targeted, often at apartment complexes -- specifically Sabal Point Apartments.

"Sometimes they get a car and go on a crime spree with it," Sergeant Josh Harb with Pineville the Police Department said. "Sometimes they get it for joy riding. There have been times we find them not far from where they took off."

Harb said once they receive the locks, they'll post on their social media pages when the giveaway will take place. If need be, they would have another event at Carolina Place mall.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported a rise in Hyundai and Kia car thefts since the beginning of the social media challenge that started in June of 2022.

"This TikTok challenge has highlighted how relatively easy it is to do," Lt. Kevin Pietrus with CMPD said. "It's easier than it should be, and I think the auto manufacturers have taken steps to try and mitigate it."

CMPD pointed out that it's the Kia and Hyundai vehicles with turn-key ignitions that are being targeted, not the newer models that have push start buttons.