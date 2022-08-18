2 Pit Bulls stolen from a home in Lancaster County

According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Pit Bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports.

If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235.+2

Today, two Pit Bull dogs were stolen from a residence in Lancaster County. They may be in the Pageland area of... Posted by Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

