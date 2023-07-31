Plaza Midwood bar smashed during break-in

Multiple bottles of liquor were stolen when someone broke into the front door of Humbug in Plaza Midwood early Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Someone broke into a Plaza Midwood bar and stole several bottles of liquor early Monday, according to a police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte.

The owners of Humbug, located on The Plaza near Brook Road and Drummond Avenue, discovered the bar was smashed a little before 7 a.m. The police report states that four bottles of liquor were taken, including a $160 bottle of Tanqueray gin. No arrests have been made and no one was inside the building when the break-in happened. Humbug posted on Instagram that it will be open Monday starting at 4 p.m. despite the damage.

Workers were at the bar removing the shattered glass when WCNC Charlotte's crew arrived Monday morning. Anyone with information about this incident or any other is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

It happened just down the street from Hattie's Tap & Tavern, which held a fundraiser last week after someone stole the Happy Hounds hot dog cart from the parking lot. Hattie's set a fundraising goal of $4,000 to replace the cart. After just 24 hours, nearly $6,000 was donated to the fund.

Humbug was founded by two Charlotte bartenders who wanted to bridge the gap between modern bars and laidback neighborhood bars they frequented themselves.