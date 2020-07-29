Police: 63-year-old shot and killed while waiting to pick up granddaughter from party in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 63-year-old woman in east Charlotte back on July 26.
According to police, 63-year-old Wilma Jean Petty was reportedly picking up her granddaughter from an 11-year-old’s birthday party when she was shot and killed by people who were not invited to the party.
Police said someone was going to give her a plate of food from the party when she was shot and killed.
CMPD said there is a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who can give police a tip that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Petty's death.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.