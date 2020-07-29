Police: 63-year-old shot and killed while waiting to pick up granddaughter from party in east Charlotte

Police said someone was going to give her a plate of food from the party when she was shot and killed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 63-year-old woman in east Charlotte back on July 26.

According to police, 63-year-old Wilma Jean Petty was reportedly picking up her granddaughter from an 11-year-old’s birthday party when she was shot and killed by people who were not invited to the party.

CMPD said there is a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who can give police a tip that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Petty's death.

