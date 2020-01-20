CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of I-85 south are back open in Gastonia after troopers closed them during a traffic stop Monday morning.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver in a red pickup truck was pulled over for speeding too close to another vehicle near Exit 23 in Gaston County around 11:30. When the man pulled over, troopers said he jumped out of the pickup with his hands in his pockets.

When troopers ordered the man to pull his hands out of his pockets, police say he ran into oncoming traffic on the interstate. Troopers then closed the road until they were able to get the man into custody safely.

Troopers told NBC Charlotte they did not find any weapons at the scene. The man who jumped from the truck is being taken to CaroMont Regional for an evaluation, according to Highway Patrol.

Drivers in the area can expect some residual delays from the brief road closure.

