SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police are investigating a hit-and-run where one person died Friday night.

Police said a head-on collision occurred in the area of West Horah Street near South West Street around 11:37 p.m. Friday. Officers said 59-year-old Larry Barber was struck while riding his moped on West Horah Street.

The vehicle that hit Barber did not stop, police said according to witnesses. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a gold or silver SUV, with heavy front end damage and missing the driver side mirror.

Barber was transported to Novant Health where he later died from injuries.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department.

