STANLEY, N.C. -- Stanley Police have arrested a man accused of trying to snap photos of a 10-year-old boy inside a Harper Park bathroom.

Investigators said the crime took place during little league games on Saturday, and they identified the suspect as Christopher David Hayes.

"Some guy just took a picture of my nephew in the bathroom!" a woman can be heard screaming in a 911 call obtained by NBC Charlotte.

Tug Deason was at the park Saturday and he said several parents chased after Hayes.

"You felt like you were in the old days when there weren't any police," Deason said.

He said one little league coach tried to smash through Hayes' car window. Hayes then ran over the coach's foot and hit another parked car before speeding off, Deason said.

Deason credits several parents for snapping photos of Hayes, his car and his license plate.

"A lot of people didn't sleep through Saturday night," Deason said. "It was 2 or 3 a.m. in the morning, people contacting each other saying 'we're going to fix this.'"

Anyone with information on Hayes' whereabouts is asked to call the police.

© 2018 WCNC