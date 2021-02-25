Police arrest two men accused of robbing a Charlotte bank

Police said 41-year-old Ramion Baker and 29-year-old Jerell Mulkey are accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank on South Boulevard back on Jan. 28.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have arrested two men accused of robbing a bank, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Police said that bank employees advised officers that a male suspect entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

Information and evidence gathered at the scene helped detectives identify a possible suspect vehicle involved in the incident. On Jan. 29, detectives located the suspect vehicle near the 7300 block of Marcel Lane. Officers initiated a traffic stop and apprehended Mulkey, who was the driver.

He was then interviewed by Armed Robbery Detectives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Safe Streets Task Force. Following the interview, Mulkey was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified Baker as a second suspect in this case and warrants were issued for his arrest. On Feb. 17, detectives with CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Baker without incident. Following an interview, Baker was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/