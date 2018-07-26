CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Eric Spells, 28, who was reported missing by his girlfriend on Wednesday.

Dwayne Evans, 28, is charged with murder after police said he murdered Spells during an argument.

Two other individuals, Jason Palmer, 31, and Shavonn Scott, 33, have been charged with accessories after the fact.

Shavonn Scott PHOTO: CMPD

Police believe a body found in Union County Friday afternoon is that of the missing man. Union County Police confirm that body was found in the 6800 block of New Town Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

