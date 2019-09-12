ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A couple in the middle of a divorce were found dead at separate scenes in St. Louis County over the weekend.

According to police, Bobette Everhart Boal was shot and killed at 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Baxter Crossing Apartments in Chesterfield.

She was found dead in the parking lot.

Just 45 minutes later, flames erupted at this home on Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood.

First responders pulled out Michael Boal's body.

A next door neighbor said, "It started in the garage, but then eventually we saw it spreading to the center of the house."

Police believe Michael shot Bobette in Chesterfield, took her car, and went back to the home they used to live at together in Wildwood.

St. Louis County police believe Boal set the home on fire and then shot himself.

One neighbor said the couple used to live at the home for almost 20 years, until she moved out to her apartment.

According to court records, the two lived in the home together, but have been living separate lives since November 2018.

After being married since 1991, 5 On Your Side learned Bobette filed her divorce in August and the two were scheduled to have a settlement conference on Dec. 12.

Police said domestic issues were going on. "We investigate probably on a daily basis different domestic issues and sometimes it just gets totally out of hand," Lieutenant Chris Connelly from Chesterfield Police Department.

"I pray for their two kids," A neighbor said.

One friend, Linda Loewenstein says, "Bobette was seriously a delightful, lovely person and it's a terrible tragedy."

We are told Bobette just recently joined the Unconventional Business Women community.

St. Louis Director of the Unconventional Business Women, Shannon Mette told 5 On Your Side, "In the short time that we've known Bobette, she stands out as a woman of faith with a beautiful soul and an abounding love for life. Bobette will be greatly missed by all of us! The one prayer request she asked for us to be praying the last time we were together was for her kids. Our whole team will continue to do this!"

Statement From Working Spaces on the loss of Bobette:

'The Working Spaces family is deeply saddened and grieving the loss of our dear friend and colleague Bobette Everhart-Boal. Bobette was loved and respected by her co-workers. She brought a positive energy and professionalism to each and every day. Like everyone else, we are still learning the facts surrounding her death, and trying to process it as best we can. We ask that you please respect our privacy, as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of our very dear friend.'

Crossing Church also confirms the couple's daughter works at the church. They said they're grieving with her and her brother.

During this time, they are offering support to anyone impacted. If you'd like to talk to meet with a pastor, you can email them at pastors@thecrossing.church.

