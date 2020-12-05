1 killed, 5 hurt after police chase ends with crash in Caldwell County

Police said the driver of a 2004 Honda led officers on a chase through Caldwell County before crashing head-on into another vehicle.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person died and five others, including two children, were injured when a police chase ended in a crash in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Lenoir Police attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for speeding. Police said the driver refused to stop and began to elude authorities, initiating a chase. When the driver left the city limits, Caldwell County deputies picked up the pursuit.

When the driver of the Honda approached Celia Creek Road on Hartland Road, police said he crossed the center line and hit a 2005 Chevrolet head-on. The driver of the Honda, identified as 42-year-old Falando McKinley of Lenoir, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a Caldwell County hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. Two adult passengers and two children, ages 2 and 5, were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the adults were wearing seatbelts and the kids were properly restrained in car seats.