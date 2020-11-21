2 arrested, 2 wanted after police pursuit ends in car fire

A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Friday was the end result of a police pursuit that ended with two of four suspects in custody.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Two suspects are in custody, and two remain at-large, after a pursuit Friday in Fort Mill that ended with a car fire on Interstate 77, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4:45 p.m., four men ran from a car being pursued by South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, according to tweets from the sheriff's office. As deputies and troopers searched for the four men, firefighters worked to extinguish a car fire left behind on Interstate 77 near the overpass with Harris Road.

Within the hour, two of the four suspects were arrested. Two remain missing.

It was not immediately known why the men were being pursued by law enforcement.

No injuries were reported.