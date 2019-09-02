CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A grandmother was accused of being drunk when she picked up her 4-year-old grandson at daycare.

It happened at Children's Network off South Blvd. Police said 47-year-old Shannon Washington was intoxicated and tried to drive away.

"Oh, it's it's terrifying. I have a three-year-old, and I can't even imagine. DUI, she driving while intoxicated," a mom told NBC Charlotte.

Staff at the daycare said they couldn't comment on the matter because of privacy issues and the ongoing investigation. They did add the safety of all their children is their top priority.

Washington faces several charges including driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse.