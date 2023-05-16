Police activity near Highland Creek elementary, Ridge Road middle schools

Police officers are investigating a crash outside the school. There is no known threat to the school campuses but there is a police presence in the area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating an incident outside two Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools in northeast Charlotte.

Police are outside the schools after a vehicle crashed near Highland Creek Elementary School and Ridge Road Middle School, which are located adjacent to each other near Highland Creek Parkway, Shelley Avenue and Ridge Road.

There is no known threat to the school campuses while police continue to investigate. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMS to see if the investigation is impacting school schedules.

WCNC Charlotte has a news crew headed to the schools to learn additional information. Check back for updates on this developing story as details become available.

