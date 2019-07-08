CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in west Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim, identified as 34-year-old Antonio Kirkpatrick, outside a shopping center with a gunshot wound. Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police told NBC Charlotte the suspect and victim knew each other. No arrests had been made as of 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the incident happened during the busy rush hour.

"The concerning thing about it is, that there's a lot of potential for innocent victims to be injured."

Some neighbors, not surprised by the violence, said the shopping strip is a known trouble spot.

"I've heard there's been some commotion up in this area but I wouldn't be too surprised."

Many are sick of the crime.

"You all are killing people's children. Over what? Some drugs, some money, he stepped on your toe -- whatever the case may be. It's someone's child."

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

SC inmate killed in fight at Columbia prison

Sharks seen jumping out of water, feeding on fish at Myrtle Beach