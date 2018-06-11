HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the produce section at Walmart Monday evening, Huntersville Police said.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Bryton Town Center Dr. Huntersville Police said an officer in the parking lot heard two or three shots and ran into the store.

Investigators determined that a fight inside the store between multiple people led to the suspect, who has not been identified, opening fire. The victim, Jalyn Domonique Craig, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspect shot Craig in the abdomen.

Several customers were in the store at the time of the shooting. They were questioned by police. At this time, the Huntersville Police Department is consulting with the District Attorney's Office with, what if any changes will be filed.

Chief Spruill said a black male was shot and killed in the produce section of Walmart. Suspect is in custody. Unclear if there were more intended targets. Several customers inside the store at the time. ⁦@wcnc⁩ pic.twitter.com/9qBGLKRdfU — Rachel Brown (@RachelWCNC) November 6, 2018

