CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It was a deadly weekend all across the Carolinas.

Police are investigating four murders in less than 24 hours. The shootings happened in Concord, Rock Hill, Pageland and Charlotte.

As of Monday evening, several murder suspects remain on the loose.

The first murder scene happened in Chesterfield County; about an hour from Charlotte.

NBC Charlotte talked to family members of 18-year-old Debias Pate, who was shot at killed at a home on North Elm Street in Pageland.

“He’s a good boy, he ain’t no trouble, he’s not gang banging or nothing,” said his aunt, Ishia Pate.

Ishia Pate told NBC Charlotte she was right there when her nephew was gunned down.

“When I see my nephew bleeding, I went into a panic attack, I didn’t know what to do,” Ishia Pate said.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Multiple subjects came to that location, got involved in a confrontation and multiple shots had been fired,” said Pageland Police Chief Craig Greenlee.

By Sunday morning, there three more murders around the Charlotte area.

The first happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Concord. Police say three people were shot when a large fight broke out during a party. Willie Peck, 31, was killed in the shooting.

Then just eight hours later, there was a frantic call from a grandmother on Farlow Road in North Charlotte. She told dispatchers she was unable to perform CPR on her 20-year-old grandson, Justin Miller.

Police say Miller was shot and was later pronounced dead.

The fourth murder happened in Rock Hill at around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Police say 32-year-old Terrence Williams was shot and killed on Celanese Road.

Rock Hill police say they are looking for a person of interest in the case right now.

In Pageland, police arrested 22-year-old Quinttavious Lockhart in connection with Pate’s murder. Chief Greenlee says more arrests are possible.

“That means justice is being served for my nephew’s death,” Ishia Pate said.

None of the murder investigations are connected. No other arrests have been made at this point.

