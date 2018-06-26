CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a series of armed robberies at local gas stations, including two new cases Monday morning.

Within a two-hour span, suspects targeted a Sam’s Mart on North Tryon Street and a Circle K off of Benfield Road. Now, NBC Charlotte is looking into other similar crimes since last month.

CMPD says they’re looking to see if any of the robberies are connected.

“I think because it’s easy to access, easy to run in and get it, and run out,” said Shannon Sullivan, a customer at the Sam’s Mart.

NBC Charlotte saw there were even more gas station robberies last month. In one case, a customer said a suspect pointed a gun at his face during a robbery at a Sam’s Mart on Statesville Road. About 15 minutes later, police say a suspect with a similar description robbed a Sam’s Mart on Glenwood Drive. Investigators said the manager shot at the suspect, but missed, and fled the scene.

At this point, CMPD said they haven’t made any arrests in the string of gas station robberies.

“It’s bad. Whoever did it should be caught so they won’t be able to do it again,” Sullivan said.

The Sam’s Mart clerk who was hit by a gun suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

