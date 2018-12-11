MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Police confirmed that they're responding to a bomb threat at the Hampton Inn in the 100 block of Gallery Center Drive.

Mooresville and Iredell officials responded to the incident along with a Cabarrus County bomb squad. The hotel was initially evacuated, but residents have since been able to return into the hotel.

The package is contained and is not deemed to be unsafe.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCNC will update this report as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WCNC