CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a car down an embankment in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

Police said at 6:50 a.m. they received a call concerning a vehicle down an embankment in the 1400 block of Atando Avenue. When officers arrived to the location they found a man and woman dead inside the car.

The names of the victims will be released once their families have been notified.

Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, Victim Services, CFD, Medic, CMPD’s Operations Command and the CMPD’s Major Crash Unit responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at704-334-1600

There is a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. For more information stick with WCNC for the latest as more details become available.





