ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot. It happened on Cornelius Street Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Officers were told several people that were there had weapons and shots had been fired.

While officers were on the way to the shooting, they were told a 16-year-old victim had moved a short distance away, to Midvale Avenue.

Once there, officials confirmed the teen had a gunshot wound, and he was taken to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police believe the incident started as a fight between several people before weapons came out.

At this time, the identity of the injured teen has not been released. It's unclear if any of the individuals involved are facing charges.

No other information related to the shooting has been released.

The Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division is now investigating this incident. Anyone with related information is asked to contact officials at 803-329-7293.

