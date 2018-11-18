BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — On Friday, November 16, Blowing Rock police responded to a report of a fall on Greenhill Road in Blowing Rock, along with Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue and Watauga Medics.

Upon arrival, officials found an elderly white male, deceased off the embankment.

According to police, Milton J. Hayes was reported missing from Bessemer City on Thursday, November 15 at 9 a.m.

Based on a preliminary investigation, officials believe that Hayes may have died 10 to 12 hours before his body was discovered by a resident in the area.

Officials are still investigating the cause and circumstance of the death.

Blowing Rock Police are working to locate a maroon 2010 Chevy HHR. They believe Hayes was driving the vehicle at the time he was reported missing.

Anyone who sees the car or has any information is asked to call the Blowing Rock Police Department at 828-295-5210.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCNC will post updates as more information becomes available.

