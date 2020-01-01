ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police officers responded to a home for a shooting with multiple victims shortly before 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. Police are investigating it as attempted murder.

It happened in the 200 block of Booker Washington Street in Rock Hill.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds: a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, a 42-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

All three victims were transported for their injuries. The 64-year-old man is in critical condition. Officials say the other two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident as attempted murder with multiple victims. At this time, police believe it is an isolated incident.

MORE ON WCNC: