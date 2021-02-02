Police investigating carjacking near UNC Charlotte

Young said security guards were supposed to be stationed in the parking garage, but no one was there to help her friend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are investigating a carjacking near UNC Charlotte.

According to a police report, the incident happened just after midnight on Feb. 1 at Rush Student Living on University City Boulevard.

The report states two unknown suspects stole a 20-year-old woman’s car and phone at gunpoint.

Danielle Young, who lives at the complex and attends UNC Charlotte, said her friend was visiting late Sunday night. When her friend went to leave and got in her car in the visitor parking area, Young said two men approached her friend’s car.

"She first saw a laser pointing over her shoulder and was confused as to what it was,” Young said. “And when she turned, she saw a man at her window knocking on the glass with a gun, and he ordered her to get out. Her phone was in her hand, but he snatched and then he held her at gunpoint."

Young said the suspects got away with her friend’s car and other items inside. Young said she was also exiting the parking garage around the same time the incident happened and saw her friend on the lower level moments later.

“Very dis-settling to see, and especially hurts when it's someone you care about, your friend, to know that it could happen to anyone,” Young said.

Young said security guards were supposed to be stationed in the parking garage, but no one was there to help her friend.

In a statement from Cardinal Group Companies, which oversees Rush Student Living, Chief Executive Officer Alex O’Brien wrote, "We received an incident report from the onsite team at RUSH concerning the incident last night in the property's parking garage. We use a third-party service provider for security and are working with that provider to review the incident further."

Young said she will be taking personal precautionary measures for her own safety when in the parking garage, but she would like to see security guards where they are supposed to be stationed and added video surveillance.

"It scares me to think that being as vulnerable as we are that this could have easily taken a turn for a lot worse,” Young added.