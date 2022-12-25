Police investigating a death in the University City area on Christmas morning

After responding to a call for medic assist, police found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, who died after being taken to the hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in the University City area.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day, CMPD posted a tweet about a death investigation in the 2900 block of Beard road in the University City area of Charlotte.

Police responded to a medic call concerning a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was then transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, police say.

This is a new and active investigation. WCNC Charlotte will continue to update viewers with any new information as it arrives.

