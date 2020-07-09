Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in east Charlotte

Police report Cameron Cook was pronounced deceased on-scene, and his family has been notified of his death.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred near the 1300 block of East Independence Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Police said shortly before 3:40 a.m. on September 6 officers responded to a check-the-welfare call for service near the 1300 block of East Independence Boulevard. When they arrived, officers located Cameron Cook, unconscious and in the roadway.

Police report Cook was pronounced deceased on-scene, and his family has been notified of his death. Evidence in the roadway suggested the victim had been struck by a vehicle, so detectives from the Major Crash Investigation Unit, DWI Task Force and Motorcycle Unit officers, and Crime Scene Search responded to conduct an investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking in the right lane of inbound East Independence Boulevard when he was struck by an unknown vehicle at the Brookshire Boulevard and John Belk Freeway split. The area where the crash occurred was poorly lit. The vehicle did not remain on the scene, but a passerby called 911 to report the male lying in the roadway.