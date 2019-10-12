HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday afternoon at around 4:33 p.m.

According to police, the victim, Jonathan Ian Credle, was located with a gunshot wound behind a field at 806 1st St SE in Hickory.

Credle was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment where he died as a result of his injuries, police report.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. A. Horton directly at 828-261-2686 or ahorton@hickorync.gov.

