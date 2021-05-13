Man shot and killed in east Charlotte

Police said a man was killed during a shooting in east Charlotte Thursday evening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed late Thursday evening in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirms.

According to police, the shooting happened on Allen Street at around 9:20 p.m. Police said when they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.